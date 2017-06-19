Official: Fiorentina sign Gaspar

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have officially confirmed the signing of Vitoria S.C right-back Bruno Gaspar.

It was reported last week that the documents were being exchanged for the €4m transfer, and he arrived in Italy for his medical today.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that it has reached an agreement for the outright transfer of Bruno Gaspar from Vitoria Guimaraes,” the Viola confirmed in a statement on their official website.

“Gaspar was born in Evora, Portugal on April 21, 1993 and played 36 games over the past season, providing three assists.

“The player has signed with the Viola for the next five seasons. The player will have his medicals this afternoon.”