Perin close to Milan

By Football Italia staff

After today’s meeting, Milan are believed to be a step away from a deal for Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

The Rossoneri are in need of a new signing between the posts, as Gianluigi Donnarumma won’t renew his contract at San Siro.

Today the club’s directors met with Perin’s agent at Casa Milan, and Tuttomercatoweb believes they’re very close to agreeing a deal.

The Grifone will receive €15m for the Italian international, but the deal is structured with the ‘keeper’s injury worries in mind.

Genoa will get a guaranteed €7m up-front, with a further €8m linked to appearances, given Perin has suffered two cruciate ligament injuries in just over 12 months.