Roma offer €10m for Torreira?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Roma have offered €10m for Lucas Torreira, but Sampdoria want double that.

The Uruguayan midfielder had a breakthrough season for the Blucerchiati, making 35 Serie A appearances after last season’s loan spell at Pescara.

According to La Repubblica, the Giallorossi are keen to bring him to Stadio Olimpico, and have made an offer of €10m.

However, that is a long way from Samp’s valuation, with the Genoese club demanding €20m for his signature.