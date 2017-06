Neto agent: ‘Milan? We’ll see…’

By Football Italia staff

Neto’s agent says his meeting with Milan was “just a chat” and “we’ll see” if a deal can be done with Juventus.

The Rossoneri are looking for a goalkeeper to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has rejected their offer of a new contract.

As well as meeting with the agent of Genoa’s Mattia Perin, the Diavolo spoke with Neto’s representative and he spoke to MilanNews as he left Casa Milan.

“It was just a chat,” Stefano Castagna said.

“Can a deal be done with Juventus? We’ll see, we’ll see.”