Italia ’90: Baggio’s Czechoslovakia goal

By Football Italia staff

On this day 27 years ago, Roberto Baggio scored one of the greatest World Cup goals of all time against Czechoslovakia.

The pressure was Italy on home soil, with the public fully expecting the Azzurri to go all the way and lift their fourth World Cup.

A goal from Toto Schillaci saw Azeglio Vicini’s side past Austria in the first group game, while Giuseppe Giannini’s early goal was enough to beat the USA.

The Czechoslovaks had also won both of their first games, so the group winner came down to the final game at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

In front of a crowd of 73,000, Schillaci and and Baggio started together up-front, with the former opening the scoring after nine minutes.

It was a fine header from the Juventus striker, but it would be well and truly overshadowed by Il Divin Codino.

With 78 minutes on the clock, the forward played a one-two with Giannini which took two Czechoslovakian players out of the game.

With space suddenly opening up in front of him, Baggio surged toward the goal, hurdling a tackle from Czech captain Ivan Hosek.

Miroslav Kadlec came forward to try and stop the Fiorentina striker on the edge of the box, but Baggio twisted him inside and out before firing the ball past Jan Stejskal.

It’s still remembered today as one of the best goals ever scored at World Cup, ranking alongside Carlos Alberto’s for Brazil against Italy, Diego Maradona’s solo run against England and Argentina’s passing move against Serbia and Montenegro finished off by Esteban Cambiasso.

via GIPHY