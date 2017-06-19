Cairo: ‘No talks for Belotti’

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo insists there has been “no contact with Milan, nor Paris Saint-Germain” for Andrea Belotti.

The striker has been linked with a move away from the Granata, but they’re holding out for his €100m release clause, which is only valid for foreign clubs.

“Belotti got married,” Cairo reminded Tuttomercatoweb.

“I think he’s on his honeymoon and I haven’t heard from him. Unfortunately I couldn’t go to Palermo for the wedding, but I sent him my best wishes.

“With Belotti we’re tied to him until 2021, then clearly it’s very important that he remains happy as I hope he is.

“There’s been no contact with Milan, nor Paris Saint-Germain, these are more journalistic stories.”

Cairo was also asked about transfers in, and ruled-out a return for Joe Hart.

“Hart got a year of experience with us, I don’t think there’s any chance of seeing him in Granata again. It’s a closed chapter.

“As for [Salvatore] Sirigu, we’ll see. I won’t talk about players who aren’t ours.

“Daniele Baselli? Baselli has been with us for two seasons and we want to renew him.

“[Lucas] Castro on the other hand is a good player, there’s no doubt about that, but he was born in 1989 and everything depends on Chievo’s asking price for him.

“He’s 28, and that’s not young.”