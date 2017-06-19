Torino President Urbano Cairo insists there has been “no contact with Milan, nor Paris Saint-Germain” for Andrea Belotti.
The striker has been linked with a move away from the Granata, but they’re holding out for his €100m release clause, which is only valid for foreign clubs.
“Belotti got married,” Cairo reminded Tuttomercatoweb.
“I think he’s on his honeymoon and I haven’t heard from him. Unfortunately I couldn’t go to Palermo for the wedding, but I sent him my best wishes.
“With Belotti we’re tied to him until 2021, then clearly it’s very important that he remains happy as I hope he is.
“There’s been no contact with Milan, nor Paris Saint-Germain, these are more journalistic stories.”
Cairo was also asked about transfers in, and ruled-out a return for Joe Hart.
“Hart got a year of experience with us, I don’t think there’s any chance of seeing him in Granata again. It’s a closed chapter.
“As for [Salvatore] Sirigu, we’ll see. I won’t talk about players who aren’t ours.
“Daniele Baselli? Baselli has been with us for two seasons and we want to renew him.
“[Lucas] Castro on the other hand is a good player, there’s no doubt about that, but he was born in 1989 and everything depends on Chievo’s asking price for him.
“He’s 28, and that’s not young.”