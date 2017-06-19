NEWS
Monday June 19 2017
Cairo: ‘No talks for Belotti’
By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo insists there has been “no contact with Milan, nor Paris Saint-Germain” for Andrea Belotti.

The striker has been linked with a move away from the Granata, but they’re holding out for his €100m release clause, which is only valid for foreign clubs.

“Belotti got married,” Cairo reminded Tuttomercatoweb.

“I think he’s on his honeymoon and I haven’t heard from him. Unfortunately I couldn’t go to Palermo for the wedding, but I sent him my best wishes.

“With Belotti we’re tied to him until 2021, then clearly it’s very important that he remains happy as I hope he is.

“There’s been no contact with Milan, nor Paris Saint-Germain, these are more journalistic stories.”

Cairo was also asked about transfers in, and ruled-out a return for Joe Hart.

“Hart got a year of experience with us, I don’t think there’s any chance of seeing him in Granata again. It’s a closed chapter.

“As for [Salvatore] Sirigu, we’ll see. I won’t talk about players who aren’t ours.

“Daniele Baselli? Baselli has been with us for two seasons and we want to renew him.

“[Lucas] Castro on the other hand is a good player, there’s no doubt about that, but he was born in 1989 and everything depends on Chievo’s asking price for him.

“He’s 28, and that’s not young.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies