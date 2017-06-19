NEWS
Monday June 19 2017
Roma close in on Pellegrini?
By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly on the verge of agreeing terms with Sassuolo and Italy Under-21 midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a meeting on Monday afternoon between Roma and Pellegrini’s agent went “smoothly”.

Roma will exercise their option of buying back the 21-year-old for €10m, although the broadcaster claims a release clause could be inserted with the view to a future sale.

Pellegrini scored eight goals and assisted just as many in 34 appearances for the Neroverdi last season, culminating in a first Italy cap last month.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies