Roma close in on Pellegrini?

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly on the verge of agreeing terms with Sassuolo and Italy Under-21 midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a meeting on Monday afternoon between Roma and Pellegrini’s agent went “smoothly”.

Roma will exercise their option of buying back the 21-year-old for €10m, although the broadcaster claims a release clause could be inserted with the view to a future sale.

Pellegrini scored eight goals and assisted just as many in 34 appearances for the Neroverdi last season, culminating in a first Italy cap last month.