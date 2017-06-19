Juve to release Alves?

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves’ representatives reportedly met with Juventus on Monday to request the right-back’s release.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a series of controversial incidents, which saw Alves advise Paulo Dybala to leave Juve and post an Instagram story of the boots he wore for Barcelona in their 2015 Champions League Final victory over the Bianconeri, prompted a need “to better understand” the Brazilian’s situation.

Consequently, the 34-year-old’s entourage stated they wanted the Old Lady to terminate his contract.

If true, it comes as a blow to Juve, who were hoping to profit from Alves’ sale, with reports suggesting he has already agreed to join Manchester City.