Nice: Balotelli being considered, Seri…

By Football Italia staff

Nice boss Lucien Favre says his club are “considering” whether to keep Mario Balotelli but will not sell Jean Seri to Roma.

Balotelli joined Nice on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer and scored 17 goals in the past campaign, but the striker’s contract expires at the end of this month.

“Balotelli? In agreement with our board, we’ll do our best to build a good team,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“We’ll see if it’s possible [to keep him], but we must also consider the team’s balance.

“I’m not saying he’ll come back, but we’re considering his name.”

On the issue of Seri, however, Favre made it clear reports that the midfielder was possibly on his way to Roma had no substance.

“Seri? He’ll be with us at our preseason retreat on June 26. He’s a key player for the team,” affirmed the Swiss.