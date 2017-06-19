Milan in late Conti talks?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly holding talks with Atalanta over a deal to sign full-back Andrea Conti this evening.

According to Gazzamercato, the meeting commenced at around 19:00 BST, in which Conti’s proposed transfer to Milan was up for discussion.

The website explains negotiations “have come alive” as both clubs “are at work” to find an agreement.

Conti has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Milan, worth €2m a season plus bonuses.

However, the Rossoneri’s initial bid of €20m was rejected, prompting the threat of strike action by the defender.