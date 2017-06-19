‘Skorupski absolutely ready for Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Former Empoli boss Giovanni Martusciello claims Lukasz Skorupski is “absolutely ready” for Napoli but would still keep Pepe Reina.

Napoli are reportedly looking for a goalkeeper to replace Reina, and Martusciello believes the Partenopei are right to be looking at Skorupski, who played under the Coach at Empoli last season, if the Spaniard departs.

“Skorupski knows how to handle pressure very well. I consider him absolutely ready for Napoli,” he told Radio Goal.

“In any case, I’d be sorry for the Partenopei if they lost a player like Reina: he has some weaknesses, but they must be balanced out with all his qualities.

“I’d make an effort to keep him.”