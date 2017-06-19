Sevilla confirm Banega talks

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla confirm they are in talks to bring back Ever Banega and insist Inter are premature to suggest Stevan Jovetic will not make his loan permanent.

Banega won consecutive Europa Leagues in both of his years at Sevilla, and President Jose Castro is keen to see the midfielder return, as well as Jovetic, despite Inter affirming the Andalusians were not prepared to meet their asking price for the attacker.

“We made an offer to Inter for Jovetic that we thought was adequate, but the Nerazzurri didn’t accept it,” he told Radio Sevilla.

“I don’t know if this will mean that Jovetic won’t come back. The offer was generous, but Sevilla have their limits and we can’t pay the fees that Inter can.

“We have other options, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reach an agreement. We all have to make an effort for it to happen.

“Banega? In football, you can never say never. He’s won so much with Sevilla and he’s a fantastic player.

“We don’t know the will of his club, but he may decide to come back here, where he had his best years.

“Jovetic and Banega are different situations; we’ve worked a lot on one and the other can grow in the next few days.

“There are no talks with Inter, but our sporting director and Banega are talking.

“We can’t guarantee him the wages he gets at Inter, but who knows...”