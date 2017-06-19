NEWS
Monday June 19 2017
Milan fans explain Donnarumma stunt
By Football Italia staff

The Milan fans that threw fake dollar bills at Gianluigi Donnarumma have justified their actions, claiming the goalkeeper committed “a serious offence”.

Members of Milan Club Poland interrupted Italy’s 2-0 win against Denmark in the European Under-21 Championship on Sunday with their stunt, in light of the youngster’s refusal to sign a new contract at San Siro.

“Waiting for another Milan game will take months, neither do we know if Donnarumma will play another game for Milan,” Roman Sidorowicz, a spokesperson for the fan club, told Radio Sport.

“We left Warsaw with other lads and members for this protest. We felt hurt.

“He kissed our badge and said that Milan was the team of his heart, but then he didn’t renew his contract.

“For all milanisti, this is a serious offence.”

