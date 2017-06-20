Salah flies in for Liverpool

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Mohamed Salah will fly to London tonight, to complete his move from Roma to Liverpool.

The Egyptian winger has been in talks with the Reds for some time, but there has been a breakthrough in recent days.

Following reports that Salah would take his medical today or tomorrow, journalist Hady Elmedany says he will arrive in London at 21.05 tonight.

He will then undergo his medicals tomorrow, before officially signing for the Reds in a deal thought to be worth €40m plus €5m in bonuses - £39.5m in total.