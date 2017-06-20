Juventus close to Costa deal

By Football Italia staff

Juventus could complete a deal for Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa today, for a fee of around €40m.

The Bianconeri have been in talks to sign the winger for some time, with Coach Massimiliano Allegri admitting that he’s a target.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that a deal is close, and an agreement will be found between the clubs for €40m.

That represents a compromise between the €50m asked by Bayern and the €35m offered by the Old Lady, and it’s likely the €40m will be supplemented by bonuses and paid over three years.

The deal is tied to the German side signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, which Gazzetta believes is set to go through.