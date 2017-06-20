Lazio ultras: ‘Keita makes us sick!’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s ultras have had their say on Keita Baldé Diao's Juventus stance - “these things make us sick”.

The forward is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and it appears he will not renew with the Aquile.

However, he is reluctant to accept a move to anywhere but Juventus, putting the Biancocelesti in a difficult position, and their fans have hit out at the player.

“We’re watching the gilded whims of some players and these things make us sick,” the Curva Nord said in a statement read on Radio Sei.

“With regard to Keita’s situation, there have been tempting offers which he didn’t accept because he’s determined to wear one shirt.

“However, this club to which he aspires has to make Lazio an offer which it’s impossible not to consider. As for Milan, Biglia was ready to go, Keita no.

“Those who don’t want to wear this shirt should leave right away, but under the right conditions, with dignity for the club and the fans.

“Whoever is thinking about staying for another season and strolling around the field must know that in doing so they’ll become an enemy of the fans.

“A season in the stands or on the pitch? If you’re going to stroll around on the pitch, you can only stay at home. The time for excuses has finished.

“A badly-advised kid is keeping Lazio’s mercato standing still: Keita needs to decide what to do, because as long as the club doesn’t know how much there is for the market their hands are tied.

“If you want to go then go, but do it right away.”