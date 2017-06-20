‘Atalanta will decide on Conti’

By Football Italia staff

President Antonio Percassi warns "Atalanta will dictate the conditions” for Andrea Conti’s move to Milan.

The full-back’s agent has warned he could refuse to turn up for pre-season training if a deal isn’t agreed, something which has infuriated his club.

“We’ll decide the conditions and we’ll evaluate whether the sale to Milan will satisfy them,” Percassi said in an interview with Bergamo TV.

“It’s a very complicated situation, and I think the agent made unsympathetic statements in regard to the pre-season training camp.

“If we get close to the start of the season then the player doesn’t think he’ll be there.

“I repeat: we’ll wait and see. The situation is evolving, but Atalanta will dictate the conditions.

“We’ve spoken with the lad too, his position is clear now, but I’m not worried that others could do the same thing. There’s a line, and when it gets to it we’ll intervene.

“Other than Conti - who we consider unsellable, but we all know the situation - we’re not going to let any of the other big players leave.

“Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola will stay with us, the same goes for [Remo] Freuler and also for [Alejandro] Gomez.

“We’re discussing a contract extension with him [Gomez], he’s a crucial player for us and it’s therefore right to recognise that.

“Then there’s [Andrea] Petagna who has asked to stay here. He’s completely ours, but Milan have a sell-on clause which increases year-on-year.

“All told we’ll start with only [Roberto] Gagliardini and [Franck] Kessié having left, while Atalanta have made eight signings since January. We move forward with great anticipation.”