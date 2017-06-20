NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Reina to renew with Napoli?
By Football Italia staff

The latest reports suggest Pepe Reina could extend his Napoli contract by a year.

The goalkeeper has been in dispute with the Partenopei over his current deal, which expires at the end of the coming season.

It was feared he could leave the club this summer, potentially for a reunion with Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United, but Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is now reporting he could stay.

Napoli could extend his current deal by one year, while looking to groom a younger successor over the next two seasons.

