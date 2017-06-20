Karsdorp, Pellegrini set for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma are very close to signing Rick Karsdorp and Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to reports.

The Giallorossi are expecting to sell Mohamed Salah to Liverpool this week for around €45m, with the Egyptian expected in England tonight.

Sporting director Monchi is busy working on incoming transfers though, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports an agreement with Feyenoord right-back Karsdorp.

The Dutch club haven’t accepted an offer yet for the 22-year-old, with Roma offering €13m against the €20m asking price.

However, the agreement with Karsdorp means the Lupi are confident of getting a deal over the line.

It’s also expected that Roma will activate Pellegrini’s buyback clause in the next few days, paying €10m to bring him back from Sassuolo, payable over three years.

The Giallorossi are also still interested in Jean Seri of Nice, but they’ll have to wait until the Salah money arrives before pushing for a transfer.