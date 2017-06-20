Report: Conti to Milan for €25m

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti’s move from Atalanta to Milan could be done for €25m plus bonuses, according to reports.

The full-back only wants to join the Rossoneri, and his agent has warned he won’t show up for pre-season training if the Orobici don’t accept an offer from them.

Club President Antonio Percassi essentially admitted today that Conti will have to be sold, but warned it would be on Atalanta’s terms.

Now the Corriere di Bergamo is reporting that a deal will be found for €25m plus bonuses, and the transfer could be made official this week.

Conti will sign a five-year deal with the Diavolo, worth €2m per season.