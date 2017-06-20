Alves agrees City deal?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy say Juventus full-back Dani Alves has agreed a two-year contract with Manchester City.

It’s expected that the Brazilian will be released from his contract, having fallen out with the club over his contract and his public statements.

That immediately led to rumours that he would reunite with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and Goal Italia is now reporting that a two-year contract has been verbally agreed.

That substantiates Gazzetta dello Sport’s claim this morning that he was ready to agree a two-year deal with City worth €5m per season.

Goal reports that his contract with Juve could be terminated in the next 48 hours.