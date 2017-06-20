NEWS
Juventus to play Wembley friendly
By Football Italia staff

Juventus will reportedly play Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in a friendly on August 5.

The English side, who the Bianconeri could face in the Champions League this season, will play at England’s national stadium for the whole season as build a new stadium.

According to La Stampa, Juve will be Spurs’ opponents in a pre-season friendly at Wembley on August 5, just over two weeks before the start of the Serie A season and a week before the Premier League begins.

In addition, the newspaper reports that the club will open a new superstore at Juventus Stadium, beside the existing J-Museum.

