NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Milan close to Biglia deal
By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly moving closer to a deal for Lazio captain Lucas Biglia, at €20m plus bonuses.

The Rossoneri have been pursuing the Italian international for several weeks, and it’s thought they have already agreed a deal with the player.

Finding an agreement with his club, however, has proved more difficult but Premium Sport is reporting a breakthrough in talks.

The news outlet says sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli left for Rome this morning, where he will meet with the Biancocelesti.

Milan will offer €20m plus €2m bonuses for Biglia, an offer which the Aquile are likely to accept.

Keita Baldé Diao could also be discussed, though it’s thought the forward is still holding out for Juventus.

