Maradona: ‘Alves is an idiot’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Maradona brands Juventus full-back Dani Alves “an idiot” after his criticism of the Napoli legend.

The Brazilian - who is set to leave the Bianconeri for Manchester City - said El Diego’s ‘Hand of God’ goal meant he couldn’t be compared to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, or be an example to youngsters.

“Dani Alves is an idiot,” Maradona hit back, speaking to TyC Sports.

“Cafu and Maicon were real full-backs, he makes 28 crosses per game and only connects with four, poor thing.

“He speaks because he plays in a position on the pitch where football is not played.

“They touch the ball three times and make eight fouls per game.

"If we're going to keep talking about this idiot it's better that I go."