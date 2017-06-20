Juventus arguments in Cardiff?

By Football Italia staff

Rumours suggest the Juventus players argued in the dressing room at half-time in their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Bianconeri were arguably the better side for the first 45 minutes in Cardiff, but conceded three second half goals to lose 4-1.

Now La Stampa is reporting that there were some heated scenes in the dressing room at the interval, both involving Leonardo Bonucci.

The newspaper reports that the defender felt Paulo Dybala was playing within himself after an early booking, and told him in no uncertain terms to wake up.

Bonucci also allegedly pointed out that Marcelo was causing problems down the left, with Andrea Barzagli playing at right-back.

His teammate didn’t take kindly to that suggestion, and pointed out that if Bonucci had planted his foot to block Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener then they wouldn’t have been 1-0 down.