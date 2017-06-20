NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Corvino meets Inter for Valero
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino is in Milan to talk to Inter about Borja Valero, according to reports.

The Nerazzurri are believed to be on the verge of securing a deal for the Spanish midfielder, though Viola President Mario Cognini indicated they were reluctant to sell.

However, the patron appeared to confirm that the player has a verbal agreement with the Beneamata, and now Premium Sport reports that Corvino is in Milan to discuss Valero.

It’s believed Fiorentina would sell for around €7m, while Inter are currently offering only €5m.

