Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino is in Milan to talk to Inter about Borja Valero, according to reports.
The Nerazzurri are believed to be on the verge of securing a deal for the Spanish midfielder, though Viola President Mario Cognini indicated they were reluctant to sell.
However, the patron appeared to confirm that the player has a verbal agreement with the Beneamata, and now Premium Sport reports that Corvino is in Milan to discuss Valero.
It’s believed Fiorentina would sell for around €7m, while Inter are currently offering only €5m.