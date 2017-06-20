Juventus fail to find Costa deal?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Germany say Juventus and Bayern Munich don’t have a deal for Douglas Costa, and talks are not ongoing.

The Italian media had this morning suggested that there was the basis of an agreement for €40m plus bonuses.

It was expected that the winger would soon confirm a transfer to Turin, having already agreed a contract with the Bianconeri.

However, Deutschen Presse-Agentur is now reporting that there is no deal between the two clubs, and in fact talks are not taking place at this moment in time.

Douglas Costa made 23 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.