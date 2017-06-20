NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Juventus back in for De Sciglio
By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves' departure will reportedly see Juventus reignite their interest in Milan full-back Mattia De Sciglio.

It seems to be only a matter of time before Alves leaves the Bianconeri, with reports he has an agreement with Manchester City.

With the Brazilian heading for the exit on a free transfer, Juve need to reinforce at right-back.

According to SportMediaset, the Old Lady considered Danilo of Real Madrid, but he’s a non-EU player and they want to use their non-EU slot for Douglas Costa.

That means De Sciglio, who has been heavily linked in the past, has returned to the forefront of Juventus’ thinking.

