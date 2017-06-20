Report: Milan restart Donnarumma talks

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly ready to restart contract talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma, less than a week after saying he wouldn’t sign.

The 18-year-old had been in renewal talks with the Rossoneri since he turned 18 in February, but last week the club confirmed he had rejected their offer.

With the goalkeeper’s contract due to expire at the end of the coming season, it appeared the Diavolo would have to sell him.

However, Sky are now reporting that Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, will meet Marco Fassone in the coming days, while his brother Enzo has gone to Poland to discuss the situation with the player and his family.

For their part, the Diavolo will talk to their player’s family after the protests against him during Italy Under-21s’ win over Denmark.

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has spoken with the agents of Neto and Mattia Perin, but is asking for time while they assess the Donnarumma situation.

It’s thought re-opening talks would be extremely difficult, but perhaps not impossible as appeared to be the case last week.