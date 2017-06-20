Napoli work on player sales

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly working to sell players to fund their summer transfer campaign.

After finishing third in Serie A this season, the Partenopei are focusing on keeping the core of their squad together, rather than lavish spending.

Their transfer budget has been reported as being between €20m and €40m, but that wouldn’t include player sales.

For that reason, Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli reports, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is working on finding buyers for several players.

Those likely to be on the way out are Emanuele Giaccherini, Leonardo Pavoletti, Duvan Zapata and Juan Zuniga.

Napoli already have a deal for Alex Berenguer of Osasuna, but have so far been unwilling to meet his €9m release clause.