EDF meets Pallotta in London

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco will meet President James Pallotta today, with Domenico Berardi reportedly up for discussion.

The former Sassuolo Coach has replaced Luciano Spalletti on the bench, after the man who took the capital club to their record points total left to join Inter.

Now Il Tempo reports that he’ll fly to London today to meet the Giallorossi President, accompanied by sporting director Monchi.

Director general Mauro Baldissoni will also be there, and the four are likely to discuss the summer transfer campaign.

Indeed, Sky reports that Di Francesco is pushing the Lupi to sign Domenico Berardi, the forward with whom he worked at Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi would demand around €50m for the Italian international, but Roma are confident they can lower that price by sending players in exchange or spreading payment over several years.