Milan consider Rui Patricio

By Football Italia staff

Portuguese reports claim Milan are closing in on Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio as the replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A Bola suggests the Rossoneri have moved him to the top of the wish-list should Donnarumma not sign a contract extension.

The 29-year-old is currently taking part in the Confederations Cup with Portugal, having won the Euro 2016 tournament.

He only recently extended his contract to June 2022.

It would be a wrench for Rui Patricio to leave Sporting CP, as he spent his entire career there from the youth academy onwards.