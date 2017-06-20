NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Milan consider Rui Patricio
By Football Italia staff

Portuguese reports claim Milan are closing in on Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio as the replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A Bola suggests the Rossoneri have moved him to the top of the wish-list should Donnarumma not sign a contract extension.

The 29-year-old is currently taking part in the Confederations Cup with Portugal, having won the Euro 2016 tournament.

He only recently extended his contract to June 2022.

It would be a wrench for Rui Patricio to leave Sporting CP, as he spent his entire career there from the youth academy onwards.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies