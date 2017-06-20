Di Biagio: 'Donnarumma so calm'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Di Biagio promised changes as Italy face Patrik Schick’s Czech Republic in the European Under-21 Championship, but Gianluigi Donnarumma “jokes about the controversy.”

It kicks off on Wednesday at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) and follows on from Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Denmark.

During that game, Donnarumma saw fake dollar bills flung at him by Milan fans behind the goal, protesting his refusal to sign a new contract.

“People underestimate his maturity,” said Coach Di Biagio of the 18-year-old.

“He is the one who jokes with us about the controversy from Italy and he makes us feel relaxed. As I said on Sunday, he acts like a 30-year-old.”

The Czech Republic showed in the 2-0 defeat to Germany that they press the opposition goalkeeper and hope to force mistakes, so could that be an issue?

“It’s true that they press everyone, including in the middle of the park. However, they might not realise just how calm Donnarumma is and he’s good with the ball at his feet, too.

“The Czech Republic have some similar characteristics to Denmark, above all when they don’t have the ball at their feet. They have stronger counter-attacks thanks to the two wingers and Schick in the centre.

“We need to be very wary and keep concentrated, because they can counter dangerously at any moment. Everyone knows Schick, as he made a real impact in Serie A with Sampdoria this season. He has the feet of a real player, despite being pretty tall. I’d compare him to Erik Lamela, a strong and complete player.”

Italy only really sprung to life against Denmark in the second half and especially with the introduction of Federico Chiesa.

“There isn’t much of a gap between games and we have several players who haven’t fully recovered, so tonight I’ll see who can play and who can’t. There could be some changes, without doubt.

“Aside from the individual players I’ll use, we need overall a higher tempo compared to the Denmark match, as we didn’t play the way we wanted to. Tomorrow we’ll be facing a more aggressive and intense opponent.

“I have to evaluate many things, not just fitness levels, but that is an extra element to consider. I don’t think a player left on the bench can consider that a failure, because we’ve got to play again in four days and I have to think of what is best for the team.”