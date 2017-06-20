FIFA: Juve disciplined over Pogba

By Football Italia staff

FIFA confirm they have opened “disciplinary proceedings against Juventus” over the Paul Pogba transfer, but Manchester United are in the clear.

The midfielder joined Juve as a free agent when his Manchester United contract expired in 2012 and was sold back to the English side last summer for a world record €105m plus bonuses.

However, the inclusion of massive commissions to agent Mino Raiola may well have breached third party ownership rules.

“We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing,” a spokesman for FIFA told ESPN.

“We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United.”

If Juve are found guilty of breaching third-party rules, they could receive a fine or even a transfer ban.

It’s reported Raiola brought Pogba to Juventus for free with the agreement he’d then receive a large percentage of any future transfer fee.