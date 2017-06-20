Rugani: 'Schick talent and strength'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Rugani outlined how Italy will deal with Czech Republic hitman Patrik Schick in the European Under-21 Championship. “He has talent, but is also physical.”

It kicks off on Wednesday at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) and follows on from the Azzurrini’s 2-0 win against Denmark on Sunday.

“The difficulty of this tournament is you have to play every three days, but we sent a good signal on our debut and that gave us more confidence,” said the Juventus defender in his Press conference.

The danger man is Schick, who scored 10 goals in nine qualifiers for the Czech Republic and earned a €25m transfer from Sampdoria to Juventus.

“Schick is a very talented player and it will certainly take a strong defensive performance from the whole team to limit him.

“I played against Schick when Juve visited Sampdoria. We know his characteristics, he’s a player with great technique and talent, but is also physical. We’ll keep a close eye on him.”

Rugani is one of those Under-21 internationals who progressed to the senior squad, but were recalled for this competition.

“It has been almost two years and I saw the improvements in every area. We worked hard to prepare for the tournament and now try to reap the rewards, uniting together for a single objective.”

Today the Italy Under-21 squad paid visit to Auschwitz and laid flowers.

“It was an experience that gave us so much and it’s one of those things everyone should do at least once in life. It hurts the heart to see where it happened and it’s important that nobody ever forgets.”