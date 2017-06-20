NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Albania call in Camolese
By Football Italia staff

According to Sky Sport Italia, Albania want to replace Coach Gianni De Biasi with another Italian – Giancarlo Camolese.

De Biasi took them to their first ever major tournament, Euro 2016, but announced last week he is leaving for a new challenge.

The race is on to find a replacement and it may well go from one Italian tactician to another.

It’s reported Camolese had a meeting with Albanian Federation officials today to discuss terms and strategy.

The 56-year-old started his coaching career at Torino, moving on through Reggina, Vicenza, Livorno, Pro Vercelli and most recently FC Chiasso in Switzerland.

