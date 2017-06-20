Samp sell Hromada to Slavia Prague

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have officially sold Slovakian midfielder Jakub Hromada to Slavia Prague.

The 21-year-old spent much of his career in Italy, joining the Juventus youth academy in 2013 and going on to Genoa, Sampdoria and Pro Vercelli.

He spent last season on loan at Viktoria Plzen, contributing one goal and one assist in 24 competitive games.

This evening, Slavia Prague announced that they had signed Hromada to a three-year contract.

He never actually got to play a single senior game for an Italian club.