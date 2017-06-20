NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Zenit offer €30m for Manolas
By Football Italia staff

Roma and Roberto Mancini's Zenit St Petersburg met to discuss a €30m offer for defender Kostas Manolas, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Greek international centre-back could be allowed to leave this summer, as new Coach Eusebio Di Francesco is more determined to keep hold of Antonio Rudiger.

According to Sky Sport Italia reports this evening, Zenit representatives visited Rome yesterday to discuss terms with director of sport Monchi.

The offer on the table is believed to be €30m, which is roughly on a par with previous proposals rejected from Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, there was a clause in the transfer from Olympiacos forcing Roma to pay them a percentage if he was sold before a certain date and that deadline has now passed.

Manolas just turned 26 and is under contract until June 2019.

He was signed from Olympiacos for €13m in the summer of 2014.

Di Francesco is currently in London to meet with President James Pallotta and work out the transfer strategy for this summer.

