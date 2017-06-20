Milan haggle over Perin

By Football Italia staff

Milan are trying to lower Genoa’s €15m asking price for Mattia Perin by including Gabriel and Leonel Vangioni as part of the deal.

The Rossoneri are seeking a goalkeeper after Gianluigi Donnarumma refused to sign a new contract and Perin is top of the list.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, they consider the €15m price-tag on Perin to be excessive.

Director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli will try to lower it by including two players in part-exchange.

They are Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel, who is currently on loan at Cagliari, and defender Vangioni.

Genoa also want Gabriel Paletta, but today his agent confirmed they are “evaluating all opportunities,” so won’t give the Grifone a definitive response.

Before making a real push for Perin, Milan want to see if the last-ditch negotiations to get a contract extension with Donnarumma will pay off.