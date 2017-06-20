NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Milan offer Lapadula for Kalinic
By Football Italia staff

Milan are expected to meet Fiorentina tomorrow to discuss Nikola Kalinic, offering Gianluca Lapadula in part-exchange.

The 29-year-old Croatia international has long been a target for Vincenzo Montella and has a €50m release clause in his contract.

According to Mediaset Premium, directors Pantaleo Corvino and Massimiliano Mirabelli will meet tomorrow in Milan.

While Fiorentina would accept around €30m for Kalinic, the Rossoneri hope to include Lapadula as part-exchange to lower that fee.

This season, Kalinic scored 20 goals in 42 competitive games, 15 of them in Serie A.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies