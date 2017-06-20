Milan offer Lapadula for Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

Milan are expected to meet Fiorentina tomorrow to discuss Nikola Kalinic, offering Gianluca Lapadula in part-exchange.

The 29-year-old Croatia international has long been a target for Vincenzo Montella and has a €50m release clause in his contract.

According to Mediaset Premium, directors Pantaleo Corvino and Massimiliano Mirabelli will meet tomorrow in Milan.

While Fiorentina would accept around €30m for Kalinic, the Rossoneri hope to include Lapadula as part-exchange to lower that fee.

This season, Kalinic scored 20 goals in 42 competitive games, 15 of them in Serie A.