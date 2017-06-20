Juventus €45m for Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have offered €45m for Federico Bernardeschi, claim Sportitalia, very close to Fiorentina’s €50m asking price.

The Italy international is currently playing in the European Under-21 Championship.

His current contract is due to expire in 2018, but he has so far refused to pen an extension, so time is running out to make a decision on his future.

Fiorentina are believed to be asking for €50m and it seems as if Juventus have come closest to that with €45m.

This beats the proposal put forward so far by Inter and Bayern Munich.

Bernardeschi would also prefer to join Juve, but the Viola face a potential fan revolt if they sell to their arch rivals.

Sportitalia pundit Alfredo Pedullà insists Bernardeschi would be signed even if Juventus also strike a deal with Bayern Munich for Douglas Costa.

Negotiations there have stalled, as Bayern won’t budge from the €50m request and the Bianconeri offered €40m.