NEWS
Tuesday June 20 2017
Juventus €45m for Bernardeschi
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have offered €45m for Federico Bernardeschi, claim Sportitalia, very close to Fiorentina’s €50m asking price.

The Italy international is currently playing in the European Under-21 Championship.

His current contract is due to expire in 2018, but he has so far refused to pen an extension, so time is running out to make a decision on his future.

Fiorentina are believed to be asking for €50m and it seems as if Juventus have come closest to that with €45m.

This beats the proposal put forward so far by Inter and Bayern Munich.

Bernardeschi would also prefer to join Juve, but the Viola face a potential fan revolt if they sell to their arch rivals.

Sportitalia pundit Alfredo Pedullà insists Bernardeschi would be signed even if Juventus also strike a deal with Bayern Munich for Douglas Costa.

Negotiations there have stalled, as Bayern won’t budge from the €50m request and the Bianconeri offered €40m.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies