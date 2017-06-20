Agent: 'Udinese want Pezzella'

By Football Italia staff

“Udinese strongly want Giuseppe Pezzella, but there are two or three clubs interested” in the Palermo defender, said his agent.

The 19-year-old took part in the Under-20 World Cup, where Italy finished third, and was a late addition to the Under-21 European Championship squad.

“Pezzella has everything it takes to become a great player,” agent Beppe Galli told Radio CRC.

“He has remarkable potential and has shown only a small part of that over the last couple of years.

“I know that Udinese strongly want Pezzella, but they are not alone, as there are two or three clubs interested.”

He came up through the Palermo youth academy and this season was given 10 Serie A appearances.