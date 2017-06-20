Torino fight Fiorentina for Simeone

By Football Italia staff

Torino have joined Fiorentina in the race for Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, partially confirmed by Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Cholito is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and impressed in his maiden Serie A season.

He turns 22 next month and scored 13 goals with two assists in 36 competitive games for Genoa this term.

“I don’t talk about players until they are in my team,” Mihajlovic told Sky Sport Italia this evening.

“We certainly need to sign one other striker, if not two, depending on what happens with Belotti.”

Fiorentina have long been tracking Simeone as the ideal replacement should Nikola Kalinic move to Milan, but Torino can provide tough competition.