Juventus ask for Darmian

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have started negotiations for Matteo Darmian to replace Dani Alves, but Manchester United want €18-20m.

With Dani Alves ready to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the Bianconeri need a suitable right-back for next season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juve contacted Manchester United today in order to ask for information on Darmian.

The Italy international struggled for regular playing time at Old Trafford since his €18m move from Torino in the summer of 2015.

He is under contract until 2019, with an option for another year, and Manchester United want to make back their money, so will sell him for €18-20m.

Darmian had already attracted interest from Inter in January and this summer.