Bruno Fernandes to Sporting CP

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have agreed to sell Bruno Fernandes to Sporting CP for €9m plus bonuses and aim to replace him with Josip Ilicic.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the deal is already done with Sporting for the trequartista who turns 23 in September.

The Blucerchiati took him on loan with mandatory €6m option to buy from Udinese last summer.

Considering his performances, scoring five goals with two assists in 33 Serie A games, Bruno Fernandes could’ve been sold for a higher figure.

Samp have already identified his replacement, close to an agreement with Fiorentina for Ilicic.

Bruno Fernandes started his career in Portugal with Boavista, but has been in Italy since 2012.