Tuesday June 20 2017
Donnarumma reconsidering Milan
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma is genuinely reconsidering the Milan contract renewal offer and Mino Raiola flew out to meet him, claim reports.

The goalkeeper sparked a huge backlash on Thursday when informing the Rossoneri that he had no intention of signing a new deal.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

According to Sky Sport Italia this evening, the last few days and a new charm offensive from Milan CEO Marco Fassone have started to change his mind.

It’s also reported that agent Raiola flew out to Poland today for a meeting with Donnarumma, who is taking part in the European Under-21 Championship.

Sinisa Mihajlovic, the Coach who launched Donnarumma into the Milan first team, gave his views on the situation with Sky Sport Italia.

“Donnarumma is a very good goalkeeper and someone I care for, but he is still an 18-year-old. He needs more time to complete himself as a player and, if I were him, it’d be better to do that at a club where everyone loves you, is patient with you and will give you the opportunity to grow.

“I also understand Raiola, who does his job very well and earns a lot of money for his clients. I just think Donnarumma is so young, he’s got 20 years of career ahead of him and there is no need to rush.”

