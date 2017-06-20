Donnarumma reconsidering Milan

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma is genuinely reconsidering the Milan contract renewal offer and Mino Raiola flew out to meet him, claim reports.

The goalkeeper sparked a huge backlash on Thursday when informing the Rossoneri that he had no intention of signing a new deal.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

According to Sky Sport Italia this evening, the last few days and a new charm offensive from Milan CEO Marco Fassone have started to change his mind.

It’s also reported that agent Raiola flew out to Poland today for a meeting with Donnarumma, who is taking part in the European Under-21 Championship.

Sinisa Mihajlovic, the Coach who launched Donnarumma into the Milan first team, gave his views on the situation with Sky Sport Italia.

“Donnarumma is a very good goalkeeper and someone I care for, but he is still an 18-year-old. He needs more time to complete himself as a player and, if I were him, it’d be better to do that at a club where everyone loves you, is patient with you and will give you the opportunity to grow.

“I also understand Raiola, who does his job very well and earns a lot of money for his clients. I just think Donnarumma is so young, he’s got 20 years of career ahead of him and there is no need to rush.”