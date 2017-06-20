Milan abandon Biglia move?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are ready to abandon their talks for Lucas Biglia, as Lazio won’t lower the €20m asking price, so they turn their attention to PSG’s Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Biglia had agreed terms with the Rossoneri and suddenly pulled out of a contract extension that had seemed certain, but the situation has not progressed in recent weeks.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Tuttosport, the gap is still far too big to bridge, as Milan are offering €13m and the demand is €20m.

That sum is considered excessive for the 31-year-old Argentina international.

With this in mind, Vincenzo Montella’s club is looking elsewhere, specifically to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Krychowiak.

He was only signed from Sevilla last summer for €33m, but struggled for playing time this season with 19 appearances in all competition.

His price-tag would be not dissimilar to Biglia, but Krychowiak is only 27 years old.