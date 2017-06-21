Gomez or Berardi for Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly considering Domenico Berardi or Papu Gomez to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger is expected to complete his move to the English club in the next few days, and is believed to be in the UK for medicals.

It’s expected the deal will be worth around €45m, minus €3m which is still due to Chelsea as part of the agreement which took him to the Giallorossi in the first place.

According to Premium Sport, Lyon’s Rachid Ghezzal is being considered as a replacement, but Coach Eusebio Di Francesco would prefer Domenico Berardi.

The pair worked together at Sassuolo, and the Italian international could fulfil a similar role to Salah, cutting onto his left foot from the right wing.

The outlet believes another possible option is Atalanta captain Gomez, though the Orobici would be extremely reluctant to sell with a Europa League campaign ahead of them this season.