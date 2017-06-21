NEWS
Wednesday June 21 2017
‘Bertolacci staying at Milan’
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Bertolacci’s agent says the midfielder wants to stay at Milan “and prove his great worth”.

The 26-year-old made just nine Serie A starts for Vincenzo Montella’s side this season, scoring once, and has been linked with a move away this summer.

“Andrea is an important player,” Alessandro Lucci told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“He’s an asset of Italian football with a young age. He hasn’t had the best of times for a number of reasons, it’s pointless to list them all because they’re all in the past.

“That being said, these difficulties have made him stronger, he wants to stay and prove his great worth.’

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies