‘Bertolacci staying at Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Bertolacci’s agent says the midfielder wants to stay at Milan “and prove his great worth”.

The 26-year-old made just nine Serie A starts for Vincenzo Montella’s side this season, scoring once, and has been linked with a move away this summer.

“Andrea is an important player,” Alessandro Lucci told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“He’s an asset of Italian football with a young age. He hasn’t had the best of times for a number of reasons, it’s pointless to list them all because they’re all in the past.

“That being said, these difficulties have made him stronger, he wants to stay and prove his great worth.’