Bucchi: ‘I hope Berardi stays’

By Football Italia staff

New Sassuolo Coach Cristian Bucchi “hopes it’s possible” for Domenico Berardi to stay.

The forward has been linked with Roma and Inter this summer, while the Neroverdi have had offers from abroad for the Italian international.

“I hope to have him available,” Bucchi said as he was officially presented today.

“He’s a very important player and I hope it’s possible for him to stay. In my head and in that of the club, I think there’s all the desire to continue.

“The goal is definitely to continue this path of growth that the club has been on for many years.

“We have a lot of Italian players, several young people with qualities which can enhance the team’s work.

“It’s true that I’m young, but I’ve been on smaller benches for five years and I’ve already experienced different situations.

“The League will be difficult and stimulating, we’ll need so much humility but at the same time the awareness that we can compete with anyone.”